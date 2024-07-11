Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 590 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.