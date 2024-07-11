York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.32

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.32 and traded as high as $37.72. York Water shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 31,861 shares.

York Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of York Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in York Water by 17,525.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 37.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in York Water by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Stories

