1,167 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $195.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.