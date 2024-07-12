1,525 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

