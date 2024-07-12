180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 750,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,943 shares of company stock worth $227,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

180 Degree Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

TURN opened at $3.62 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.