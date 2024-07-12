1,838 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $6,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 122,774 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.