25,487 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 897,757 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,932,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,126,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

