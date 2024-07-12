33,061 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $131.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

