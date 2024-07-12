36,481 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 71,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $397.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.