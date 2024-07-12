3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3M traded as high as $103.35 and last traded at $103.16. 658,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,341,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

