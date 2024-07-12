4,729 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,383,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,583,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,889,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.73 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

