877 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 446,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

