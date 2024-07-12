974 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. CNB Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

