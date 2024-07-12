Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

