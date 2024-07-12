AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $166.11 and last traded at $167.95. Approximately 920,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,596,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.05.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

