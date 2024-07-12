AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $196.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $169.99 and last traded at $169.04. 509,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,580,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.14.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 430,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.