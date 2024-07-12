AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $196.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $169.99 and last traded at $169.04. 509,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,580,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.14.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
