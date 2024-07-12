Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 405,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,512 shares.The stock last traded at $29.61 and had previously closed at $29.43.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

