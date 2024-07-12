Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $8.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.