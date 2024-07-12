Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.76 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

