Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.76 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Hidden Opportunity: This Stock’s Sell-Off Signals a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.