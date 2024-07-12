Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AGD opened at $9.96 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
