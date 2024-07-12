abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

FCO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

