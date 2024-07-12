Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
ASGI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.46.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
