Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

ASGI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $149,802.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,913,572 shares in the company, valued at $51,978,124.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan R. Goodson bought 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $65,317.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $65,317.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $149,802.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,913,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,978,124.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,338.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

