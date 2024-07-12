abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $3.83 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
