Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
