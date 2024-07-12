Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

