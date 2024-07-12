abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of VFL opened at $10.56 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
