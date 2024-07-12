abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of VFL opened at $10.56 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

