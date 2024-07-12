Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years.

THW opened at $13.20 on Friday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

