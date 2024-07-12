ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.24 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

