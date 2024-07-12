Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 0.2 %

Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

