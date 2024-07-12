Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acreage Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ACRHF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

