ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

