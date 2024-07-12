Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Up 646.7% in June

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 646.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adbri Price Performance

Adbri stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

