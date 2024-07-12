Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

