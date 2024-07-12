ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
ADF Group Price Performance
ADFJF opened at $10.57 on Friday. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.
ADF Group Company Profile
