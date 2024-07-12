Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $558.38 and last traded at $558.69. 521,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,522,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Adobe Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.24 and its 200-day moving average is $533.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

