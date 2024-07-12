Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

AAV opened at C$10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.99. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

