Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeries Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AERT opened at $2.09 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

