AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AFC Ajax Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFCJF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. AFC Ajax has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $12.40.
About AFC Ajax
