Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

