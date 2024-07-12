Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 66.9% in June

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 4.4 %

AAGFF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Aftermath Silver

Featured Stories

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

