Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 66.9% in June

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Up 4.4 %
AAGFF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
About Aftermath Silver
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.