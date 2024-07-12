Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Down 4.3%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.25 and last traded at $100.20. 21,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 214,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

