Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

