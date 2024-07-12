Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.64.

NYSE:APD opened at $257.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.73 and a 200-day moving average of $250.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $87,173,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

