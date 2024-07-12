Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 129.3% in June

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Airbus has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

