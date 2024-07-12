Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading Up 1%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.