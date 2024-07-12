Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Down 49.3% in June

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,100 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Airship AI Stock Performance

AISP stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Airship AI will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

