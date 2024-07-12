Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

