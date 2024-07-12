Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. Approximately 149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

