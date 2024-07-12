Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

