Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.90 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

