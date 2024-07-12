Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $246.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

